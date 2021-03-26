ShowHand (HAND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $105,554.38 and $520.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00048883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00632772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023457 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

