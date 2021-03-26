Sidoti Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Neutral

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

AVA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $47.44 on Friday. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

