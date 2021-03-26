Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.