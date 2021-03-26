Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.46 ($54.66).

Shares of SHL opened at €46.20 ($54.35) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €32.53 ($38.26) and a 12-month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.03 and its 200 day moving average is €41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.76.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

