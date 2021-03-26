Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.49

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.49 and last traded at C$14.44, with a volume of 182777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.24.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$956.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -256.44%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

