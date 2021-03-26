Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Shares Up 1.3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

