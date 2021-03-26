Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

