Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.52% of Silvergate Capital worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,729,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI opened at $127.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 in the last three months.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

