SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 34,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30,867,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,762,547. SinglePoint has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

