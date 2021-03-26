Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Shares Up 10.8%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKSBF. Bank of America lowered Skanska AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.