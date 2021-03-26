Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.35

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 58825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after buying an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

