SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0027 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $239,561.07 and approximately $18,084.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

