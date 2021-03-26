Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Holdings Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Skyline Champion worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,908,415. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,930. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

