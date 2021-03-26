SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.79

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 148866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Several brokerages have commented on SLM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in SLM by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,508,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

