SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €17.36 ($20.42) and last traded at €17.36 ($20.42). Approximately 48,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.64 ($19.58).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.20. The firm has a market cap of $343.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.99.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

