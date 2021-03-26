SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares during the quarter. SM Energy comprises about 7.9% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 7.78% of SM Energy worth $54,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SM Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SM stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 76,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.