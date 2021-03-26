SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.05. SM Energy shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 19,198 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SM Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

