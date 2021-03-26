Small Love Potion One Day Volume Tops $1.42 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $18.45 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00060188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00225674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00820839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 311,239,279 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

