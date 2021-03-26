SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0065

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $373,357.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.13 or 0.03095005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00333349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.75 or 0.00921979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.11 or 0.00396822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00368599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00240312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021349 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

