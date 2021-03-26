SmartMesh 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $522,059.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a market cap of $10.56 million and $522,059.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.26 or 0.00645114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023370 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

