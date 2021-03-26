Smartshare Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $202,320.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

