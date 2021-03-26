Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 9,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $2,088,180.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 676,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,958. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $92,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,539 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $30,027,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.