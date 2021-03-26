Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.96. 5,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,461,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Specifically, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $190,780. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $947.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.