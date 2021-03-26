Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Snap were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $81,224,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,462,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $9,959,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

SNAP stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405 in the last quarter.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

