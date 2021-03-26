Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $229.88

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $229.88 and last traded at $229.88, with a volume of 12414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.71 and its 200 day moving average is $175.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,915. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

