Solana Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Solana has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for $14.59 or 0.00026717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $3.90 billion and $146.01 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.30 or 0.00648640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,773,378 coins and its circulating supply is 267,303,191 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solana is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.