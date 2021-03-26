SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $1,029,349.36 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,865. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.80 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

