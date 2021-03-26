Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Sonoco Products worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $63.27 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

