Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 511.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 117,968 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.