Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 514,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,611,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

