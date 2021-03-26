Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Trading 2.6% Higher

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.41. 512,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,342,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:SPRQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

