SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $61,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $162.34. 470,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,033,930. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $147.85 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.