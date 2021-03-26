Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and $80.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00651935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023845 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

SXUT is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.