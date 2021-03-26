Spectrum Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $34,016.45 and $3,381.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00337119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

