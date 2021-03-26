Spendcoin (SPND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48.88 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $210.21 million and $48.88 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00651935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023845 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

