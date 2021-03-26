SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Down 42.5% Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $602,760.18 and approximately $706.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,923.97 or 1.00108484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00363786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.09 or 0.00284495 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.95 or 0.00667016 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00073509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002734 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

