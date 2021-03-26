Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 366,500 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems comprises approximately 3.9% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.65% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $26,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 274,847 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,118,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.
Spirit AeroSystems Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.
