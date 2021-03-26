Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 366,500 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems comprises approximately 3.9% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.65% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $26,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 274,847 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,118,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,731. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.