Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,404 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 324,649 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.37% of Splunk worth $100,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $132.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

