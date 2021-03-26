Springowl Associates LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Liberty Broadband makes up 5.2% of Springowl Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $188,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,659. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.91 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $102.38 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.