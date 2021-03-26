Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.01

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 276859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.