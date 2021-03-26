Squirrel Finance (NUTS) 1-Day Volume Hits $39,850.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $39,850.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squirrel Finance token can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 54.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.64 or 0.00469297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00798274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00078026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 583,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,677 tokens. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

