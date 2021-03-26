Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading 44.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Squirrel Finance token can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00003796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $157,162.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00059481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00231888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.46 or 0.00872762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00077103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Token Profile

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 589,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,437 tokens. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

Squirrel Finance Token Trading

