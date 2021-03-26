Stably USD (USDS) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $732,825.55 and approximately $1,156.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00638459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023372 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,668,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,765 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.