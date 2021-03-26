Stacks Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $22.80 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.92 or 0.00459380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00058170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00177872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.40 or 0.00813482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00052443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00076180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks’ genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,833,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

