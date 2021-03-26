Stacy B. Mclaughlin Sells 1,038 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $41,706.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at $864,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 110,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,494. The firm has a market cap of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

