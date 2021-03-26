Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $439.26

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.26 ($5.74) and traded as high as GBX 494.70 ($6.46). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 492.90 ($6.44), with a volume of 6,961,765 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 507.55 ($6.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 481.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

