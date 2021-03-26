Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLFPY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

SLFPY stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.66%.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.