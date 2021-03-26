Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $81.58 million and $22.24 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.89 or 0.00660973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00024084 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

