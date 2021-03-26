Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $199.80

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $199.80 and last traded at $199.53, with a volume of 8909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.22 and its 200-day moving average is $176.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

