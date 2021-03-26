Starbase One Day Volume Reaches $8,133.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $654,501.92 and approximately $8,133.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

